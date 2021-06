Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Orlando Magic will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action at the Wells Fargo Center to conclude their season. Orlando suffered a series of losses including one against Philadelphia during their last timeout, at 122-97 and sinking further to 21-50. Currently, the Orlando Magic ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference, whereas the Philadelphia 76ers, at 48-23, are dominating the Eastern Conference following 8 victories of their 10 matches. Moreover, Philadelphia has been showing a stellar performance in their home base at 28-7.