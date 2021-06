Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the only Democrat absent from Vice President Kamala Harris’s bipartisan dinner for women of the Senate. The dinner at the Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C., invited all 24 female senators. Sinema, however, was the only Democrat to skip the event, while Republican Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Cynthia Lummis did not attend on the GOP side. In all, 15 Democrats and 6 Republican senators were present at the dinner.