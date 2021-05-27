Cancel
NBA

Wild crowd of Knicks fans take over streets after playoff win

By Mark Fischer
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of jubilant Knicks fans took over 7th avenue outside MSG on Wednesday to celebrate their team’s 101-92 win over the Hawks, which evened the first-round playoff series at one game apiece. “You guys pushed us through the whole game,” Knicks star Julius Randle said in an on-court interview following...

nypost.com
Julius Randle
