Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Fiala, Wild force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Vegas

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpeZg_0aCm3exd00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have proven themselves to be a tough out. The Vegas Golden Knights could use some work on their finishing touch.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

“We’ve been playing like this all year long. When it comes down to it, when we need a big stand or a big game or a big period, we just always seem to find a way,” Talbot said.

The first-round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday night. The Colorado Avalanche, who tied the Golden Knights for the best regular-season record in the NHL, await after sweeping the St. Louis Blues.

“It’s an opportunity to come out in your home arena with all your fans excited and full of emotion,” right wing Reilly Smith said. “So it’s the stuff we dreamed about as kids.”

Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of Talbot, who made 23 stops. He had 38 saves Monday night to help the Wild steal Game 5 while being outshot 40-14.

“I knew the chances were going to come,” Hartman said. “It was only a matter of time.”

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 21 stops, gave up three goals for the second straight game after allowing only four scores over the first four games.

Fiala, the team’s second-leading scorer during the regular season, went without a point in the first five games until tallying two at the best possible time. The Swiss left wing zinged a slap shot on a power play from the circle that sneaked underneath Fleury’s pad.

The Golden Knights nearly tied it moments before that on Chandler Stephenson’s shot from behind the circle that Talbot never saw. Alex Tuch was in the crease, arguing he was being pushed by Matt Dumba, and the goal was waved off. Not even the challenge by Vegas coach Peter DeBoer worked this time, after two earlier goals in the series by Joel Eriksson Ek were overturned by video review.

“If that one stood, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now. I’d just be getting fined,” Talbot said.

After 44:21 of scoreless play, this tightly checked game finally opened up when the bounce off a blocked shot caught the Golden Knights flat-footed and Fiala found space for an odd-man rush with Hartman. Fiala set his partner up perfectly, and Hartman sent the puck above Fleury’s glove to ignite the 25% capacity crowd at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild will try to become the 30th team in NHL history to win a series after a 3-1 deficit. The most recent was the San Jose Sharks, then coached by DeBoer, to beat Vegas in 2019. Minnesota has done it twice, both in 2003.

The Golden Knights, after reaching the Stanley Cup finals in 2018 in their inaugural season, are 2-8 in the playoffs since then in games with a chance to advance.

“We believe in our team. We have one game in our home rink to move on. It’s that simple,” captain Mark Stone said.

After a penalty-free first period, the intensity gradually increased. Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno checked Zach Whitecloud hard enough that one of the stanchions came loose, disconnecting the glass pane as the Vegas defenseman went hurtling through the suddenly open space.

“There’s some big, big men out there,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Dumba leveled Tuch with a sharp mid-ice shoulder, prompting Golden Knights teammate Alec Martinez to drop the gloves with Dumba in solidarity with Tuch. Four years ago, to protect Dumba in the expansion draft, the Wild traded Tuch to Vegas.

For the Wild, the middle period was bound to be as pivotal a timeframe as they’ve had all season.

Often a step behind the speedier Golden Knights, particularly with the longer shift change, the Wild were outshot a stunning 22-1 in the second period of their 3-2 win on Monday and 72-40 over the first five games of the series. Vegas had an 8-1 goals advantage, too. Minnesota was outscored 61-46 in middle frames during the regular season.

LINEUP CHANGES

The Golden Knights, still missing star Max Pacioretty to an undisclosed injury, held defenseman Brayden McNabb out for the second straight game. He’s on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. Ryan Reaves was also scratched, and Cody Glass made his postseason debut on the third line.

For the Wild, defenseman Carson Soucy missed his second straight game, with rookie Calen Addison again taking his place. Matt Boldy, their first-round draft pick in 2019, took part in warmups but was left out of the lineup.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Games#Home Games#Video Games#The Minnesota Wild#The Colorado Avalanche#Swiss#The Golden Knights#Xcel Energy Center#The San Jose Sharks#Ap Nhl#Scoreless Play#Nhl History#Las Vegas#Defenseman Brayden Mcnabb#Defenseman Carson Soucy#Captain Mark Stone#St Louis#Elimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Set for rest Thursday

Fiala (rest) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fiala is one of five Wild skaters to sit out Thursday's contest. The 24-year-old recently missed a game with a lower-body injury, but he should be good to go once the Wild's playoff run begins. Fiala will end the regular season with 20 goals and 40 points in 50 outings.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Suiting up for series opener

Tuch (undisclosed) will be in Sunday's Game 1 lineup against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Tuch sat out the third period of Vegas' season finale for precautionary reasons but will be good to go for his team's playoff opener. The 25-year-old winger is expected to slot in on the third line and second power-play unit. Tuch has a robust 15 goals and nine assists in 47 previous playoff appearances.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sits out third period

Tuch (undisclosed) was held out of the third period of Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks for maintenance reasons, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Head coach Pete DeBoer indicated Tuch could have continued playing if the score wasn't so lopsided -- the Golden Knights held a 4-0 lead after two periods. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to confirm Tuch's status prior to Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series. The winger finished the regular season with 33 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-16 rating after he posted an assist and six shots in Wednesday's game.
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Wild veteran Zach Parise watches playoff opener as healthy scratch

LAS VEGAS — Zach Parise is the all-time leading scorer in Wild playoff history. Yet there he was in street clothes on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Yes, the 36-year-old Parise was a healthy scratch for Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. That decision would’ve been jarring had it...
NHLBemidji Pioneer

Ville Husso's first career shutout leads Blues past Wild

Ville Husso made 31 saves to earn his first career shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-0 Wednesday night. David Perron (goal, two assists) and Torey Krug (goal, assist) paced the offense for the fast-finishing Blues (26-20-9, 61 points). They have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games while going 7-1-3.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Scoggins: Wild's Cam Talbot is just a little bit better in goalie duel

One goaltender was spectacular. The other was perfect. As duels go, this one served as a master class. When it was over, the Game 1 headline carried a striking message: The Wild won a playoff game because of impenetrable goaltending. Brought to the organization this season to provide calm, consistent goaltending,...
NHLPioneer Press

Cam Talbot helps Wild steal Game 1 against Golden Knights

For 60-plus minutes on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena, the Wild couldn’t solve future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. He proved to be a brick wall between the pipes, emphatically gloving down scoring chances in close, and sprawling post to post to make miraculous saves. In overtime, though, Joel...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Alexander Khovanov can be a spectacular player under Bill Guerin. He needs to adjust to the pro lifestyle and have better control of his temper

Looking at our prospects (going to start looking at the kids and see where they at right now as far as development goes) Alexander Khovanov was suppose to play in the AHL this season after signing his entry-level contract this past July. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the AHL season being delayed Khovanov had to take his talents overseas to the KHL and gain some professional experience. He played 7 KHL games and hasn't registered a point. This made fans concerned and worried about how Khovanov's development into a star is going, but with him only being 21 years of age and him only icing 9:08 of ice time fans can relax especially since Ak Bars Kazan is a deep group and is dominating the KHL already. So he is playing with Ak's affiliate Bars Kazan of the VHL (similar to the AHL) having producing 24 points in 30 games. Khovanov was loaned so I wonder if he's allowed to come back to the Iowa Wild right now? I supposed not because Bill Guerin doesn't want to rush Khovanov. It's good that he didn't. This isn't junior hockey anymore. He learned his lesson when he got a glimpse of playing professional hockey and being around professionals. Khovanov possess the skill level to be an impact forward offensively, but development time is needed. Also controlling your emotions is another way to be a pro. When things get rough you have to work through it instead of getting frustrated and end up taking bad penalties. So maturity is another thing, but you got to love the kind of player Khovanov can be once he puts it all together. You never seen a player with so much fire like Alexander Khovanov has. This is something Wild fans will grow to love.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: In Game 1 lineup as expected

Fiala (rest) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game 1 against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports. Fiala sat out Minnesota's regular-season finale but was never in any danger of missing the postseason opener. The 24-year-old winger contributed an even 20 goals and 20 assists over 50 regular-season contests and will now get an opportunity to add to his career postseason totals, which stand at eight goals and two assists in 24 games between the Predators and Wild.
NHLBemidji Pioneer

Wild force Game 7 with shutout of Golden Knights

ST. PAUL -- All season long, this version of the Wild has felt different. Maybe it’s the presence of rookie winger Kirill Kaprizov and his ability to completely take over a game. Maybe it’s the calming demeanor of veteran goaltender Cam Talbot between the pipes. Maybe it’s the noticeable culture shift in the locker room.
NHLNHL

It's Knight time: Breaking down the Wild's opening round playoff series

There's a saying in Las Vegas, about as old as Sin City itself: The house always wins. From a hockey standpoint, Las Vegas' team has done a remarkable job of living up to that old credo. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence. They've been in the playoffs every year since. This season, they went into the final night of the regular season schedule holding the top spot in the entire NHL, only to see division rival Colorado equal them in points and take the Presidents' Trophy on a wonky tiebreaker.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild season finishes with back-to-back games with Blues

The final two regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild are unfortunately back-to-back. The good news is that they are against the St. Louis Blues, a team that already has their post-season destiny figured out, locked into fourth place in the division, with no opportunity to move up. Hopefully, this means a diminished roster and some rest days for their most important players.
NHLBrainerd Dispatch

For standing up to hate, Matt Dumba is Wild’s Masterton Trophy nominee

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fell in love with hockey as 5-year-old growing up in Calgary, Alberta. He loved everything about it. The freeing feeling he got gliding on skates. The rush of adrenaline that came with scoring a goal. The reward of steadily improving his craft. But it hasn’t been...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Injuries threaten to derail Golden Knights’ pursuit of Cup

In the annual game of postseason injury subterfuge, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon offered the latest entry into the lexicon. While discussing the team’s health Friday entering the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, McCrimmon skillfully stickhandled around providing specifics by using a phrase more commonly heard in the business world.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Eriksson Ek’s OT goal lifts Wild past Vegas 1-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Between hard hitting, fast skating, a torrid pace, spectacular goaltending — Game 1 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday had everything but a goal in regulation. The scoring drought ended with Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of...
NHLdobberhockey.com

Forum Buzz: Keeping the Veteran Over the Rookie; Hintz Vs. Barzal; Mantha Vs. Bjorkstrand & More

Welcome back to Forum Buzz, where I peruse the DobberHockey Forums and weigh in on active, heavily debated, or otherwise relevant recent threads, reminding folks just how great a resource the Forums are. Nearly anything might be covered here, other than trades and signings, which usually get their own separate write-ups on the main site and are also normally covered in the next day’s Ramblings, or questions that are specific to salary cap issues, which is the domain of the weekly Capped column. To access the specific forum thread on which a question is based, click on the “Topic” for that question.
NHLnumberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Wednesday 5/12/21

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight's slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in these options will afford you more chances to play some studs, as well.
NHLaudacy.com

Soak it up: Golden Knights Pre-postseason insight

Instead of asking what I don’t know about the Vegas Golden Knights as they stand on the precipice of the postseason, I’ve decided to write about what I DO know about them. Most people look at square footage, I’m looking for the writing on the wall. Here’s some of what the walls have been telling me:
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.