“I’m antsy to get to work, but I don’t want to go back to the retail jobs I’ve done,” said Leighann McPartland, 24, of Pine Bush, N.Y. An art and art history major, McPartland graduated from SUNY Oswego last May at the height of the pandemic – unlucky timing. By the time the world began to reopen, her brief window of opportunity to land internships aimed at recent graduates had shuttered, dimming her hopes of one day illustrating comic books or releasing her own childrens’ books.