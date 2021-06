CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a second special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those with autism and other developmental disorders. It’s set to be held on Friday, May 28 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bible Center Church. They will offer second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those who got first doses at the special needs clinic on May 7, held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.