The COVID-19 pandemic hit many professions hard, health care workers most of all. Musicians, however, suffered a particular hell. With album sales and royalty rates already pillaged by digital file sharing and streaming services, live performances were the last avenue where musicians could see real money. Live music is also at the heart of the musical experience, bringing joy to musician and audience alike. The shuttering of performance venues and ban on large scale events put a stop to all of that for over a year. As a result, musicians turned to social media and taped concert specials to connect with fans. Filmed last year while Britain was in lockdown, Sam Smith’s Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios presents selections from their latest album and past hits and began streaming last week on Netflix.