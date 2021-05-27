Westborough Memorial Day celebration to be virtual this year

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Veterans’ Advisory Board (WVAB) recently announced that this year’s Memorial Day celebration will be a virtual event. The ceremony, which was filmed on May 10 in front of the Forbes Building, can be viewed on Westborough Television on Memorial Day (Charter Channel 191/ Verizon Channel 24 or the Westborough TV YouTube channel). A number of supporters volunteered to be part of the ceremony, including the Westborough High School (WHS) Acapella Group, who sang the opening National Anthem, and the WHS Buglers who closed the ceremony by playing Taps.