Take-out family-sized dinners from MoMo, Copal and Villa Amore

The earliest dinner I remember: pasta. My dorm kitchen, boxers and a tee shirt. I kept quiet. I chopped vegetables. Did the work. Anna was my first serious girlfriend, my first girlfriend at all. The way food and gender and family all swirled together for me, she didn’t know any of that yet. She only knew I said I could cook pasta and there I was. We had meal plans and didn’t need this, this was for pleasure. While cooking, I am unselfconscious in this body, I know how and when to move. It was spring. I remember the lushness of the meal, everything green. We ate on sagging paper plates, standing in the grimy dorm kitchen. She stared at me. I loved my legs for the first time that year because she loved them, athlete’s legs, banged up to hell but still beautiful, in a way I only felt through someone else’s gaze. Standing at the counter I morphed into the me who would provide her meals, that night and so many more. I was young, a teenager still, with no clarity about my body and what form it was meant to take.