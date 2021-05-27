Animal-lovers open hearts, wallets at Capital Humane Society fundraiser

The Oconee Humane Society has joined PickMe! SC–a statewide adoption effort to find homes for more than 1,600 pets. The humane organization offers dogs and cats at reduced fees at the OHS Adoption Center. Dogs are $10 dollars. Most adult cats are $25, kittens are buy-one-get for $50. All are spay/neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots. You can check out the available pets at oconeehumane.org and make an appointment. Or you may stop by the adoption center tomorrow from 10 to 2 for giveaways, including a limited supply of dog food.