Animal-lovers open hearts, wallets at Capital Humane Society fundraiser
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, an evening of fundraising for the Capital Humane Society returned in an abbreviated form May 7. The Wine and Whiskers Gala, a $125-per-person event formerly known as Tails ‘N Ties, brought 120 animal-welfare supporters to the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel for a catered meal, silent auction, and a fundraising Heads or Tails game. Each dining table also featured a Nothing Bundt Cake – a table centerpiece that could be purchased for a $25 donation.journalstar.com