Big rig driver fatally shot after an Arizona pursuit ID’d

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot after a police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler that began in Rio Rico has been identified by authorities.

Arizona Department Public Safety officials said Wednesday that the man who died was 39-year-old Glen Ray Cockrum.

A hometown for Cockrum wasn’t immediately available.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s officials said the driver of a semi-truck Monday afternoon approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales.

They said the suspect later identified as Cockrum drove the big rig into the parking lot of a Walmart where shots were exchanged.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Authorities haven’t provided any details on why Cockrum was being sought.