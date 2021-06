My first ever ace, #8 Blue Top Ridge, Riverside, Iowa. I was playing my favorite pink edition Pro V1. The hole was playing 157 yards slightly downhill and 15-25mph wind across/in the face. The pin was tucked behind a bunker on the right side about 8 paces. Pulled my 7 iron because I did not want to be short in the bunker. Started the ball on the right corner of the green and the wind took it back right at the pin. It looked great from the tee but the lower 1/4 of the pin was not visible. We had no idea it went in til we got down to the hole and didn’t see my ball on the green. Ran up to the hole looked, saw my pink Pro V1 and the rest is history. Also was wearing one of my many Titleist hats.