Lincoln, NE

Local nurseries are at the root of Lincoln’s history

By GRETCHEN GARRISON
Lincoln Journal Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Lincoln was even a decade old, local greenhouses and floral shops were beautifying the city, inside and out. A.J. Sawyer, who would go on to become Lincoln’s mayor, was one of the first greenhouse owners. According to an 1884 Lincoln Journal Star article, at one point his Lincoln Floral Conservatory had a tropical room complete with a banana plant and a little monkey in a cage. While not everything has stayed the same in the landscape business, several Lincoln locations have been a part of the greenhouse and floral industry for a long time.

