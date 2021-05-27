Local nurseries are at the root of Lincoln’s history

Jason Moran and The Bandwagon will appear on June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A leading force in new jazz, composer-pianist Jason Moran plays with an unmistakable sense of funk, fluidity, and freedom. Together with his group The Bandwagon, bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits, deliver an explosive combination of classical and contemporary jazz styles. Moran was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2010 and is the Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center. The Rolling Stone says he is “the most provocative thinker in current jazz." Showtime for Jason Moran and The Bandwagon is 7:30pm June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A preshow curtain warmer session with Omaha’s Shawn Bell Trio will take place. Listen and learn about the differences and compliments between classical and contemporary jazz music. Preshow curtain warmers will take place in the theater lobby one hour prior to the start of the show.