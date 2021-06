The 76ers big man and the 2021 NBA MVP runner-up Joel Embiid played one of the worst games we have seen in recent seasons in Game 4 on Monday night – it can be said that he was in the season. In the worst game of the playoffs, he only played 4 games and averaged 17 points per game on 20 shots, which is far lower than his average of 35 points per game so far in this series.