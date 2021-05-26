Best half-shell mountain bike helmets: open face helmets for trail and enduro riding

The e-bike boom continues and is even increasing. More and more people are buying e-bikes and are even willing to spend more money on them than ever before. E-mountain bikes recorded the highest growth; according to the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), they went over the counter in 2020 for an average of almost 3,000 euros. This is also much cheaper, as our guide to e-mountain bikes for less than 1500 euros shows: This is what you should pay attention to with cheap off-road e-bikes. For example, the Ado A26 costs Geekmaxi (Kauflink) with the voucher code 9RNiPJRi only 850 euros. Unlike many other e-bikes, it is in stock. There are no customs duties and fees, and the recipient gets to the recipient quickly, because shipping is from Europe. Here in the test we show the strengths and weaknesses of the cheap e-mountain bike from Ado. First things first: the Ado A26 has a too powerful engine, drives too fast, has a horn and a throttle. Accordingly, it lacks approval for German roads.