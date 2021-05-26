Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Best half-shell mountain bike helmets: open face helmets for trail and enduro riding

By Lance Branquinho
bikeperfect.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe best half-shell mountain bike helmets are designed to offer increased protection around the back and side of your head without impeding airflow like a full-face helmet does. Crashes when riding off-road can be extremely unpredictable. Whether it’s skidding out on a slippery tree root or going straight over the...

www.bikeperfect.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Enduro#Concussion#Xc#Rotational#Poc#Nfc#Mips#Smith Optics#Koroyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
Country
Sweden
News Break
Cars
News Break
Helmets
Related
Cyclingbikeperfect.com

Types of mountain bike trail: understanding the landscape ahead of your ride

There’s a huge variety of mountain bike trail types that range from family friendly forestry routes with the smallest lumps, bumps and gradients, through twisty challenging singletrack, and (if you want them) any number of natural and man-made obstacles, jumps and technical climbs and descents. If you’re not sure how...
Bicyclesbikeperfect.com

Best mountain bike gloves: full-finger gloves for every trail and situation

The best mountain bike gloves are one of those items of kit that you don’t really think about until you’ve got a lousy pair on your hands. Some riders choose not to wear them. However, the best MTB gloves can improve grip on your bars, protect your hands from branches and sharp plants and also prevent the ever-dreaded gravel rash on your palms if you happen to come off.
Bicyclesbikeperfect.com

Best saddle bags for mountain biking: under-seat storage for essential tools

Ditch the pack, and strap your spares to your bike with the best saddle bags for mountain biking. Going on a ride is never as simple as just grabbing your bike and rolling out the door. Among other things, you’re going to need to bring a spare tube, CO2 and inflator, tubeless repair kit, tire levers, multi-tool and a few other bits and pieces, all to make sure you aren’t left walking back to the trailhead or stuck on the side of a dirt road with no phone service.
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

8 best kids’ bikes: Road and mountain models for all abilities

Bikes for all ages are hot tickets right now, thanks to lockdown giving us all more time to get cycling while also making it harder for bike manufacturers to keep up with demand. Factor in the government’s new plans to get more people cycling, and it’s no wonder we’re all shopping for a new set of wheels.Nevertheless, buying a child’s bike isn’t necessarily as straightforward as you might think. There are lots of variables to consider. If you want to encourage a real love of cycling, it’s vital to get them right. Rush the process, and you risk ending up...
Lifestylesingletracks.com

Building Trails and a High Alpine Mountain Bike Destination with Willy Basilico in Canazei, Italy

For the first time in over a year, I went to fork down some delicious pizza with a crew of friends in Canazei, spending quality chill time between the first and second rounds of the Enduro World Series. We all gave a heartfelt salute to the brilliant scientists who brought us vaccines so we could hear the clink of beer bottles once more. The restaurant was packed with locals, and we figured it must be the right spot to chow. We weren’t wrong. You can often tell who the locals are in mountain towns. They look genuinely relaxed compared to the tourists, with skin that’s kissed by the great outdoors.
Durango, COdurangodowntown.com

DURANGO BMX MOUNTAIN BIKE OPEN SERIES

Introducing the Durango BMX Mountain Bike Open Series! The first Friday of every month June until October we will be holding mountain bike open races! Riders will be separated based on age. Entry per race: $10. All riders will need a USABMX membership to enter. A one day pass will...
SportsGear Patrol

Anita Naidu's Best Lessons Have Nothing to Do With Mountain Biking

Transcendence. It’s a fun word with a plethora of meanings, but one of my favorites is “the state of excelling or surpassing or going beyond usual limits.” Probably because that gives me a slim chance of adequately describing the life of freeride mountain bike coach and anti-racism educator Anita Naidu. Because while mountain biking is the sport where, as the first pro of East Indian descent, she continues to crush barriers, Naidu’s work in the realms of racial and social justice truly do transcend even her gnarliest two-wheeled accomplishments.
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Trail nirvana: Grand Hogback Trails offer elevated mountain biking

Take two parts soft, hand-crafted singletrack, a few dashes of technical rock crossings, and a heaping spoonful of downhills steep enough to make your stomach drop. Voila: You have a well-made mountain bike trail. What some residents or visitors of the Roaring Fork Valley may not realize, however, is that these expertly designed trails exist locally and are ready to be explored.
CyclingSummit Daily News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host Reverse Enduro mountain bike race July 31

A-Basin is known for its annual winter Enduro event, which features a 10-hour marathon of skiing and snowboarding on the Pallavicini chair. Skiers and riders complete as many laps as they can as part of a fundraiser for A-Basin employees experiencing hardships. The July 31 inaugural Reverse Enduro mountain biking...
Eureka Springs, ARnwaonline.com

Ride 'round the mountain: Off-road trails welcome riders to Eureka Springs

Mountain bikers can work up a powerful appetite zipping over one of the Ozarks' premier trail networks. The calorie burn is along the Marble Flats trails minutes from downtown Eureka Springs . Trail loops twist and turn for about five miles along a mountainside above the town's main street. After the ride, nearby restaurants and taverns are within pedaling distance to replace those spent calories.
Bicyclesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E-mountain bike Ado A26 for 850 euros in the test: large battery, powerful motor

The e-bike boom continues and is even increasing. More and more people are buying e-bikes and are even willing to spend more money on them than ever before. E-mountain bikes recorded the highest growth; according to the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), they went over the counter in 2020 for an average of almost 3,000 euros. This is also much cheaper, as our guide to e-mountain bikes for less than 1500 euros shows: This is what you should pay attention to with cheap off-road e-bikes. For example, the Ado A26 costs Geekmaxi (Kauflink) with the voucher code 9RNiPJRi only 850 euros. Unlike many other e-bikes, it is in stock. There are no customs duties and fees, and the recipient gets to the recipient quickly, because shipping is from Europe. Here in the test we show the strengths and weaknesses of the cheap e-mountain bike from Ado. First things first: the Ado A26 has a too powerful engine, drives too fast, has a horn and a throttle. Accordingly, it lacks approval for German roads.
BicyclesPosted by
Fatherly

The Best Kids’ Bike Seats for Safe, Fun Family Rides in 2021

Want to instill an early love of cycling in your child, or simply bring your toddler along for the ride? You’ll need a kids bike seat — the classic version of which is an attached hard-backed seat with harnesses and foot rests — that allows your kid to sit securely as you pedal. So what should you look for in a kids bike seat?
Berea, KYRichmond Register

Mountain Bike Trail on pace for summer completion

Contractors are making significant progress on the Berea mountain bike trail off of J.C. Chambers Road. So far, workers have carved out approximately two miles of berms, drops and turns that run through the forest and along Silver Creek. Progress is also being made at a pump track near the...
Cyclingtraverseticker.com

Thursday Night Mountain Bike Ride

Open to all, but geared for intermediate level riders & new racers. Held on the Peak2Peak race course. Meet at the Mountain Adventure Zone. Rental bike with helmet, $15 per ride; helmet only, $10 per ride.
Cyclingbikeperfect.com

Enduro mountain biking: everything you need to know

Enduro mountain biking has quickly grown in popularity to become one of the most predominant genres of mountain biking and has been a major component in shaping not only how we ride but the bikes we are riding. Enduro mountain biking has melded the two polar opposites of cross-country and downhill to create a racing and riding format that is as equally about skill level as it is about fitness.
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

8 best bike racks for family car rides and solo adventures

Don’t leave your trusty two-wheeler at home the next time you get the urge to adventure – invest in a decent bike rack for your car and you can take it just about anywhere. Whether you’re heading off on holiday, hunting out new places to explore, or want to drive part of the way to work before finishing your journey by bike, we’ve tested a wide range of solutions to bring you the very best on the market.We’ve fitted and removed bike carriers of all shapes and sizes – loaded and unloaded them, and tried them out on twisting country...
Truckee, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Electric mountain bikes for beginners

They are a lightning rod of controversy. They can be seen everywhere whizzing by on streets and trails. There are ones with fat tires, skinny tires and tires made for the mountains. One thing is sure, like it or not, electric bikes are here to stay. People who have them sing their praises.
Bentonville, ARnwahomepage.com

Mountain Biker rides all of Bentonville’s trails in one day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two-time national mountain bike marathon champion Payson McElveen released a film recounting his successful attempt to ride all of Bentonville’s trails in one day. According to a release from McElveen’s public relations coordinator, McElveen’s documentary, “Trail Town: Bentonville” highlights his strategy and preparation for the feat,...
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

Grail vs grizl: Which Canyon gravel bike should you buy for getting off the beaten track?

If you’re in the market for a gravel bike, chances are you’ve already stumbled upon the Canyon grail. Since its launch in 2018, this award-winning machine from the German direct-to-consumer brand has been wooing reviewers and regular riders alike with its phenomenal value for money, beautifully balanced handling and true all-road ability. But what if you want to take your off-road adventures a step further? That’s where Canyon’s new gravel bike, the grizl, comes in.At first glance, the two bikes look alike, but having ridden both extensively, we can tell you that their similarities are only carbon (or aluminium) deep....
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Is Lightyears Away

We have some good news and some disappointing news! First of all, the Ford Bronco pickup truck looks like it’s going to happen! The Ford Maverick didn’t take it off the table. However, the Bronco Pickup truck might not come out until 2025. The 2025 Ford Bronco pickup truck is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy