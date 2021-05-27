Southern baseball defeats Mtn. Ridge, Pendleton Co.

The Cougars played host to Sacred Heart Prep on a foggy Saturday afternoon in a non league contest. Ryan Harrington started on the mound for HMB, and he was on the top of his game. Harrington pounded the strike zone, and did a great job using his defense. HMB broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 4th as Aidan Vazquez drew a lead off walk, which was followed by a Coleman Colucci RBI double. Colucci wound up stealing home after William Moffitt got into a rundown. Tanner Bye scored on an RBI double by Liam Harrington. Harrington and David Nieves both scored on a 2 RBI single from Kai Zanette to make it 5-0 Cougars. Harrington allowed a pair of runs to score in the 5th, but that was all he would allow on the day. HMB answered with 2 of their own in the bottom half of the inning as Colucci scored on a passed ball, and Moffitt scored on a Bye single. Moffitt entered to pitch in the 6th, and he threw a 1-2-3 inning. HMB would get their final run of the game after a Jared Mettam single was followed by a pinch hit RBI double from Trevor Coruccini. Moffitt allowed 1 run in the 7th, but HMB held on for the 8-3 win. HMB improves to (11-8 overall, 7-5 league) and will visit Mills Tuesday afternoon at 4pm.