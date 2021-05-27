Local family helps restore bird sanctuary on Milford's Charles Island
MILFORD — Like many locals, Bill Pursell has seen how Charles Island Natural Area Preserve has changed over the years. Deer overpopulation, a fungal tree disease and storms have greatly reduced the forestation on the island, according to wildlife biologist Pete Piccone of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Now, Pursell hopes to lead a tree comeback using trees native to the area to restore Charles Island's landscape.