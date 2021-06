With Juniata Valley baseball’s exit from the state playoffs on Tuesday, the spring sports season for The Daily News has wrapped up. This was my first spring season with The Daily News, but working for a few local newspapers over close to 10 years, including at The Daily Herald in Tyrone for the last three-plus years, I was still very familiar with the teams in this area. In fact, I played against all of the area ICC schools except for Tussey Mountain when I was in high school. When I played for Moshannon Valley, I used to hate playing Mount Union in baseball just because I knew we probably weren’t going to win.