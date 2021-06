Marietta Post 64 and Waverly Post 142 combined for 21 hits and 23 runs in a high scoring offensive battle on Wednesday night. The Shockers sent eleven batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring five runs but the comeback attempt came up short as they fell 13-10 to Marietta Post 64. “Mason (Ratcliff) didn’t throw too bad, he’s got to limit his walks and throw some more strikes and then we just kinda lost it after that for whatever reason and we just didn’t play good enough baseball to win the game” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters. “We beat ourselves and didn’t deserve to win.”