528 Cedarbrooke Ln, Henrico, VA 23229
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, brick Ranch in Tuckahoe. This won't last!! Updated kitchen with new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a lot of cabinets. Kitchen opens into family room. Large deck off of the over-sized laundry room and family room makes it amazing for entertaining. Well landscaped backyard with plenty of room for gardening. Extra large storage shed great for either a man's cave, she shed, or space for workbench, mower, and tools. This won't last long on the market! Pictures coming on Friday.richmond.com