528 Cedarbrooke Ln, Henrico, VA 23229

Welcome to 6412 Monument Avenue! Quality craftsmanship, convenience and upgrades all intersect in this charming cape cod. Walk through the front door and enter the sun-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The living room is open to the kitchen allowing conversations to flow easily from one room to the next throughout the first floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & tile flooring. As you step down from the kitchen and pass through the laundry room, you will find the expansive paver patio with bistro lights & oversized fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining, kids to play & dogs to run. The sunroom was torn down and rebuilt in 2019 to include shiplap, ceramic tile floors and a beautiful built-in cabinet. The primary bedroom, bedroom 2 and full bath round out the first floor. Upstairs are bedrooms 3 and 4, which is currently being used as an office and boasts spacious cedar closets. Perfect for a home gym, office or to turn into a primary suite. HVAC is newer, roof is approximately 6 years old, and upgraded insulation was installed in 2019 for increased energy efficiency.