As Chris Walsh stood in the dugout and watched Nick Ayres stroll to the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning, he had a hunch something special was in the works. Walsh’s prediction came true as Ayres blasted a walk-off, two-run homer to right-center, lifting the Dragons past Marshfield, 8-6, in the second round of the Patriot Cup at Chandler School last Monday. Ayres, who finished the game 3 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk, provided the most scintillating hit of Duxbury’s season t...