The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx face off on Tuesday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The Washington Mystics have struggled so far this season and coming into this game they sit with a 2-5 record. In the last game against the Las Vegas Aces, the Mystics were competitive, putting up 93 points, but their defense gave up 96 points and that led to the defeat. The Washington Mystics are averaging 80.4 points per game while their defense is giving up 81.9 points per game. Washington is shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from behind the three-point line. Tina Charles has been the best player for the Mystics averaging 25.1 points while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from behind the three-point line.