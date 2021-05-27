Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McKinley's bipartisanship efforts worthy of recognition

WVNews
 2021-05-27

We often hear it said — or say it ourselves — that our nation’s capital is in need of more bipartisanship efforts. We’re glad to see Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., representing the First District, put forth the effort instead of just idle chatter. McKinley recently hosted Rep. Paul Tonko, a...

www.wvnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
David Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#Democrat#Americans#West Virginia University#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsmanisteenews.com

Bipartisanship, the broccoli of politics

EDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether bipartisanship is overrated. (TNS) Bipartisanship is the broccoli of politics. Everyone knows it’s good for us, but few of us love it. When I was elected to Congress in 2010 I became a member of the new House majority, facing a Democratic majority...
Congress & Courtsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Warnock, Cantwell, Murray Introduce Bill To Decarbonize Aviation, Fulfill Climate Commitments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 24, 2021 – Today, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Patty Murray (D-WA) introduced the Sustainable Skies Act, new legislation to fight carbon emissions and promote the transition to sustainable aviation fuel. U.S. Representatives Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Dan Kildee (D-MI-05), and Julia Brownley (D-CA-26) introduced the House companion bill in May.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Biden praises GOP senator's bipartisanship in eulogy

President Biden on Wednesday delivered a eulogy at the funeral of former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., at Washington National Cathedral. And the president praised Warner for his bipartisanship in Congress. “I had the privilege of serving with John for three decades in the United States Senate,” Biden said. “While we...
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Letter: Infrastructure bill needs bipartisanship

To the Editor: There seems to be widespread consensus that the U.S. Congress needs to pass an infrastructure bill for the health of our nation. Unfortunately, it appears that political partisanship and the current environment for the legislative process may jeopardize passage of an effective bill. As members of No Labels, we want to advocate for the use of the “Regular Order” process and not the “Reconciliation” process for passage of the infrastructure bill.
Florida StatePosted by
The Intercept

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants to Defund Florida Universities That Teach Anti-Racism

Many Republicans have become invested in enforcing a white supremacist backlash in their states’ education system, but perhaps none so much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As dozens of bills are advancing in statehouses nationwide to ban the teaching of the basic truths of America’s racist history, DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that threatens to surveil and cut funding to public institutions of higher learning found to be on the wrong side of the Republicans’ ongoing white nationalist crusade.
Congress & CourtsIronton Tribune

Portman, Manchin introduce bill to finish Appalachian Development Highway System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Finish the Appalachian Development Highway System Act on Thursday, which would provide $1.75 billion in dedicated funding over five years for the network of transportation corridors across Appalachia for the first time since 2012. Ohio stands to receive $122.1 million in funding through this legislation.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barasso says Biden must do more to reassure GOP

Sen. John Barasso (R-Wyo.) said President Biden must do more to reassure Republicans that the bipartisan agreement on infrastructure spending recently struck by the White House and lawmakers will not be linked to any additional spending. "I talked to a number of members of the bipartisan group. They are all...
HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Entering The Death Drawing’ West Virginia Governor Warns The Unvaccinated

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned that those choosing not to get the vaccine are “entering the death drawing” during a news conference Thursday. “There were six — there were six today. How many is there going to be the next time we sit down? How many is there going to be on next Tuesday?” he said at the news conference. There have been 163,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 2,876 people have died, according to a Thursday announcement by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...