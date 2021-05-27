Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel out four-to-six weeks after knee surgery

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhuTO_0aClziX100

The Cincinnati Reds will be without infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel for approximately four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, manager David Bell told reporters Wednesday.

Senzel, who had been placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of left knee inflammation, has played in just 59 of 106 possible games over the past two seasons partly due to a series of injuries, including a torn labrum toward the end of his 2019 rookie season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aClziX100 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Senzel has split time this season between second base, third base and center field. In 36 games, Senzel is hitting .252 with one home run and eight RBIs.

Since debuting in the majors in 2019, Senzel, who turns 26 next month, has produced a .246/.308/.396 batting line over 163 games with 15 homers and 58 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Rbis#Arthroscopic Surgery#Left Field#Cincinnati Reds#The Cincinnati Reds#Il Cleveland Indians#Left Knee Inflammation#Thumb Surgery#Rbis#Mlb Power Rankings#Rib Contusion#Home Run#Nl West#Mlb Roundup#Center Field#Al East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMiddletown Press

Cincinnati-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia doubles to second base. Connor Joe flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Raimel Tapia to third. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Raimel Tapia scores. Josh Fuentes grounds out to first base, Alex Blandino to Tyler Mahle. 2...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/13/21): MLB DFS Lineups

We have a 6-game main slate on tap tonight, and there are a lot of ways to go when building your lineups. We have a late-night game in Seattle where all eyes will be focused on the debuts of Logan Gilbert and Jerrad Kelenic. Both are min-priced, and both will be intriguing plays for your DFS lineups. We also have Coors Field in play, and the question is whether or not Luis Castillo is worth the value or not? The battle of Texas will be another area of DFS interests as offensive should be aplenty, not just for the Astros. For the full slate, break down listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits to get all the plays you need.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Jonathan India should be optioned to Triple-A Louisville

Reds fans were ecstatic when Jonathan India was selected to be the team’s Opening Day starter at second base. However, Joey Votto’s injury and Tyler Naquin’s hot hitting has forced David Bell to sit India in favor of Nick Senzel. If the Cincinnati Reds are not able to find a prominent role for India, then the club should option him to Triple-A Louisville.
MLBrotoballer.com

Nick Senzel (OF, CIN) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Nick Senzel has long been a top prospect, both in real life and in fantasy baseball, but injury after injury has held him back again and again. Senzel has been touted as a potential 20-homer/20-steal producer, and there's reason for optimism thus far in the 2021 season, despite a disappointing start resulting in a slightly below-average 98 wRC+.
MLBRed Reporter

Cincinnati Reds sleepwalk through 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker constituted the top of the Cincinnati Reds lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, and they constituted the entirety of the Reds offense on the otherwise lackluster day, too. Senzel had a trio of singles and...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds injury updates on Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel

The Cincinnati Reds are experiencing a strange set of circumstances in Colorado during the current series against the Rockies. On Thursday night Nick Senzel was injured in the outfield attempting to make a catch at the wall and left the game with a heel contusion. He was out of the lineup on Friday night. During the game on Friday infielder Mike Moustakas suffered the same injury and left the game – though he appeared to injure his on a play at first base.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Tecumseh grad Brubaker stymies Reds in 7-2 Pirates’ win

For one game, the Pittsburgh Pirates borrowed a line from the movie Network: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this any more.”. After losing eight straight games to the Cincinnati Reds, including the last three when the Reds scored 11 or more runs, the Pirates put a screeching halt to it Tuesday night in PNC Park.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Reds notes: Shogo Akiyama 'relieved' after 1st hit; Art Warren has funny no-hitter story

DENVER – Shogo Akiyama made his second start of the season Friday after coming off the bench in five straight games. Reds manager David Bell said it's been a challenge finding him playing time with the way the other outfielders are hitting. Akiyama was hitless in his first 10 at-bats this season before he hit a line drive single into left field in the eighth inning Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Senzel went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Pirates. The move back to second base seems to be agreeing with Senzel. The 25-year-old has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-20 (.400) over that span, and the hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season up to .277/.355/.351.
MLBMLB

Senzel, Moose depart Colorado opener early

The Reds lost two members of their starting lineup to injuries Thursday vs. the Rockies, with center fielder Nick Senzel and first baseman Mike Moustakas both departing the game early. Senzel has a left heel contusion, the club announced from Coors Field. Moustakas appeared to hurt one of the fingers...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Not dealing with long-term injury

Senzel (heel) is not expected to have a long-term absence, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Senzel exited Thursday's contest in the third inning and was diagnosed with a heel contusion. While it appears he avoided a serious injury, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup. Shogo Akiyama could see an uptick in playing time if Senzel remains sidelined for the team's weekend series against the Rockies at Coors Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Senzel leaves Cincinnati Reds game vs. Rockies with left heel contusion

DENVER – Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel exited Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies after two innings because of a left heel contusion. Senzel ran into the wall in center field in the bottom of the first inning as he attempted to catch a deep line drive from Rockies first baseman Connor Joe, which may have been the cause of the injury. Senzel couldn't come up with the catch and fell to the ground after hitting the wall. Joe ended up with an RBI double for the game's first run.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Not starting Friday

Senzel (heel) will sit Friday against the Rockies. Senzel left Thursday's series opener with what was eventually diagnosed as a heel contusion after crashing into the outfield wall while chasing a flyball. The Reds don't expect him to miss an extended period, but he'll sit for at least one game, with Jonathan India getting the start at second base and Tyler Naquin starting in center field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Senzel batting leadoff for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Nick Senzel as their leadoff batter for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Senzel will bat leadoff and play third base, while Eugenio Suarez moves to shortstop and Kyle Farmer moves to first base. Alex Blandino will sit today's game out. Senzel has a $2,400 salary...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains sidelined

Senzel (heel) remains out of the Reds' lineup Saturday against the Rockies. Senzel was forced to exit Thursday's game early and has not been in the starting lineup since. The Reds have said they don't expect him to miss an extended amount of time, but his absence opens playing time for Jonathan India at second base and Tyler Naquin in center field.
MLBMLB

Senzel, Moose saddled by heel contusions

DENVER -- Center fielder/second baseman Nick Senzel and corner infielder Mike Moustakas were not in the starting lineup for the Reds' contest against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday night. Both players sustained heel contusions over the first two games of the series in Colorado. Senzel was scheduled to...
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Reds Win Series in Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds (17-17) are now 3-0-2 in their last five series after defeating the Pirates (15-21) 5-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon to clinch the series victory. The road trip now takes a turn out west to Denver for a four game series against the Rockies beginning Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The four game set at Coors Field will cap off a 10-day, 9-game road trip, but there is no rest in sight for Cincinnati. The next scheduled off day for the Reds doesn’t come until Sunday the 24th.