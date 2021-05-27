Cincinnati-Washington Runs

Kyle Schwarber hit his fourth leadoff home run in the last 10 games. Kyle Schwarber hit two more after homering in the first at bat of the bottom of the first, for three total in the 5-2 win over the New York Mets, and put up just the sixth, three-homer game in Nationals’ history (2005-present), the first since a three-homer game by Anthony Rendon in 2017. Oh, and he has hit five homers in the last two games now. Schwar. Bombs.