BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - India on Thursday posted 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,847.

The South Asian country’s overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)