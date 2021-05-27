Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS SOUTHWESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM CDT This Warning area has been replaced and expanded eastward by a new warning valid until 1130 PM CDT for portions of Rooks, Smith, Osborne, Jewell and Mitchell counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov