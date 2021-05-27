Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PHELPS...NORTHERN KEARNEY...BUFFALO AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1108 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Riverdale to 8 miles north of Holdrege. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pleasanton around 1115 PM CDT. Poole around 1120 PM CDT. Ravenna around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kearney, Riverdale, Gibbon and Shelton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.