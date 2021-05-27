Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Improved rent relief

By South Side Weekly
Posted by 
South Side Weekly
South Side Weekly
 13 days ago

Improved rent relief

The City announced a third, and possibly final, round of rent relief since the beginning of the pandemic. With $1.9 billion in federal relief expected to be allocated to Chicago, $80 million of those funds will “quadruple” the amount of housing aid available, said Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara, whose department worked with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to hold two rent lotteries in the spring and summer of 2020, which helped about 12,000 households in the City, but left out tens of thousands of applicants in need. This time, tenants or landlords, including immigrants, could qualify for up to fifteen months of rent assistance, twelve of which could be used for rent that is past due, and three of which could go toward future payments, as well as utilities. Renters can fill out an application at chicago.gov/renthelp until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. and will need their landlord’s contact information and their lease or proof of rent. Separately, the Illinois Housing Development Authority is offering grants of up to $25,000. Landlords must fill out the application first at ilrpp.ihda.org , then tenants will be asked to submit their information before June 7.

Lightfoot’s weak plan for civilian oversight of the police

Mayor Lightfoot unveiled her proposal for civilian oversight of police that, if adopted by the City Council, would create a seven-member commission that could recommend candidates for police superintendent and other positions, review and approve CPD policy changes, and submit budget recommendations. But it would have little real power, and control of the police would remain in the mayor’s office. As a candidate, Lightfoot pledged to implement the Grassroots Association for Police Accountability (GAPA) proposal for civilian oversight of the police, but has broken that promise. A former CPD officer who chairs the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward), supports Lightfoot’s proposal and said he would hold a vote on it in June. The People’s Ordinance, which has the support of every major caucus in City Council, including the Black Caucus, Latinx Caucus, and Progressive Caucus, would provide more robust and independent community oversight of the police than Lightfoot’s proposal.

Monthly checks for families with children

The IRS will begin sending advance payments of child tax refunds to eligible working-class families who have filed their taxes this year and meet the income requirements, as outlined in the American Rescue Plan pandemic-related package. From July until December of this year, households with kids will receive direct deposits of $300 a month per child under five years old, and $250 for each child between six and seventeen years old, with a potential extension pending legislation. Heads of household have the ability to opt-out and instead receive the bolstered Child Tax Credit refund in one payment after filing their taxes in 2022.

The post Improved rent relief appeared first on South Side Weekly .

South Side Weekly

South Side Weekly

Chicago, IL
547
Followers
313
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Side Weekly is a nonprofit newspaper dedicated to supporting cultural and civic engagement on the South Side, and to developing emerging journalists, writers, and artists.

 https://www.southsideweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Child Tax Credit#Landlords#For Rent#Housing Assistance#Budget Relief#Public Housing#Housing Development#Chicago Gov Renthelp#Ilrpp Ihda Org#Cpd#The People S Ordinance#The Black Caucus#Progressive Caucus#Rent Relief#Rent Assistance#Federal Relief#Renters#Tenants#Households
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
IRS
Related
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Cook County, ILevanstonnow.com

State offers new rent relief grant program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new state rental assistance programs for low and moderate income tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority will offer up to $25,000 to cover a maximum of 15 months of assistance.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City of Evanston Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Cook County, ILchicagocrusader.com

Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief bill gets county board and suburban mayors support

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Gov. Pritzker rescinds emergency public health rules

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People. Administration to Rescind Emergency Public Health Rules Following New CDC Guidance. CDC: Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear a Mask in Most Instances or Practice Social Distancing. SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully...