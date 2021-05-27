Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

1st step of I-40 bridge repair complete; span remains closed

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yNbz_0aClyZQj00

Tennessee transportation officials say the first step toward repairing a crack in a steel beam in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has been completed.

Engineers have installed steel plates on each side of the fractured beam to secure the bridge for a permanent fix. The second step involves removing and replacing the cracked beam.

Officials say the bridge cannot reopen until both steps are completed, and the entire project could take months. The I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis was closed May 11 after inspectors found the crack.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas City#I 40 Bridge Repair#Steel Plates#West Memphis#Inspectors#Engineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
talkbusiness.net

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits I-40 bridge; still no timeline for repair completion

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently visited Memphis to survey the damage to the I-40 bridge and meet with local and industry leaders. During a panel discussion about the McClellan-Kerr Navigation system Monday (June 8), Buttigieg said he noticed the enormous amount of freight that moves along the Mississippi River and the high number of freight trucks that cross the river at that point.
TrafficPosted by
Arkansas Times

The I-40 bridge fracture, up close

In case you haven’t seen them, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has compiled a gallery of photographs of the fractured beam that caused closure of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis. Re the bridge repair: The department said Monday that materials have begun to arrive for...
Florida StateRegister Citizen

Florida bridge tolls suspended amid repair to separate span

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Motorists in the Pensacola area can continue to drive toll-free across one bridge while repairs continue on the hurricane-damaged Pensacola Bay Bridge. The toll suspension on the Garcon Point Bridge was set to expire Sunday. But Gov. Ron DeSantis extended it through July 6. The Pensacola...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Crews repair hole in bridge on I-59 NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) have finished up repairs on a hole in the bridge on I-59 Northbound over Edwards Lake Road. A spokesperson with ALDOT says the hole was about 3 feet by 3 feet. There does not appear to be any...
Tennessee StateCourier News

Buttigieg visits closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Tennessee on Thursday to learn how the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting that state and Arkansas has affected freight movement since it was shut down more than three weeks ago when a crack was found in the span.
Memphis, TNnwaonline.com

I-40 bridge fix likely to take through July; Buttigieg visits closed span

MEMPHIS -- Repairs on a steel support beam on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River are expected to take through at least July, transportation officials said Thursday as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with regional officials. The six-lane, 19,535-foot Hernando de Soto Bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee...
Memphis, TNnwaonline.com

Buttigieg visits closed I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

MEMPHIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Tennessee on Thursday to learn how the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee has affected freight movement over the past few weeks. Buttigieg met with regional transportation officials at a FedEx Corp. facility in Memphis before a...
Trafficwmcactionnews5.com

I-40 bridge repairs expected to stretch into July

In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill preventing intellectually disabled inmates from being executed. Payne’s lawyer claims this applies to him. Local business owner feeling the strain of the I-40 bridge closure. Updated: 20 hours ago. Several links in the transportation chain are feeling the strain of the I-40 bridge...
TrafficKait 8

TDOT inspecting upper trusses of I-40 bridge, repairs ongoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a new picture Thursday morning of an inspector checking out the upper trusses of the I-40 bridge. The bridge has been closed for over three weeks after the bridge shut down on May 11 due to a fractured beam. Repairs...
Constructionenr.com

Kiewit Could Start I-40 Bridge Permanent Repairs By End of June

Permanent repairs to the I-40 Mississippi River bridge could begin by the end of June, said Tennessee Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright, at a June 3 press conference following a day of meetings with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other state and local officials. Repair contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Group has begun procurement of HNTB-designed post-tensioning components and reinforcement plates that will be installed around the crossing's fractured beam, Bright says.
TrafficArkansas Online

No date on I-40 bridge reopening

A timeline for when the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen remains several weeks away, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The agency said last week that it "intended" to produce a schedule to reopen the Hernando de Soto span this week. The bridge has been...
Memphis, TNWSMV

I-40 bridge over Mississippi River closed after inspectors find crack

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss. The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation have established detours across the Interstate 55 bridge as an alternate route across the river.
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Springfield Avenue in Champaign closes for bridge repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Springfield Avenue in Champaign will be closed while repairs are underway. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said Springfield Avenue over Copper Slough closed on Wednesday, June 2. The roadway will be closed while repairs are done to the bridge. IDOT expects the closure to last...
Andrew County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Concrete Repairs To Close Portion OF I-29

An emergency roadway repair will close a section of southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County overnight this week. Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., working with Mo-Dot, plan to close I-29 to northbound traffic at the U.S. Route 71 and I-229 interchange from 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 3, to complete a concrete roadway patch.
Harrison County, TXLongview News-Journal

Repairs scheduled for I-20 bridges in Harrison County

Maintenance repairs will be made to six bridges on Interstate 20 in western Harrison County during the coming year, according to plans approved in May by the Texas Department of Transportation. “We will be making repairs to the concrete decking, making necessary repairs to the structures and replacing bridge railing...
Memphis, TXTexarkana Gazette

Buttigieg set to visit damaged I-40 bridge span

MEMPHIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that has been indefinitely closed after a crack was found in one of its steel beams. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced that Buttigieg will visit Memphis on Thursday to see...
West Memphis, ARArkansas Online

Next week is aim for I-40 bridge timeline

WEST MEMPHIS -- Transportation officials in Arkansas and Tennessee hope to release the schedule next week for reopening the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River. Engineers from the adjoining states announced Thursday that they had decided how to fix the fractured bridge, electing to add steel plating around the cracked area. That fix, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, can be completed several weeks sooner than the alternative -- replacing the entire 900-foot beam.