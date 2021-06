The fall 2020 anime adaptation of the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime TV series has had a lot of information dropped about it. The latest update to come in is from the official site where a new promotional video has landed for it. This one showcases the upcoming thirty-sixth episode of the series that should arrive on June 12th, 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the series this season with it available to viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.