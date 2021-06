Nicola Sturgeon has said she is in talks with the Scottish Green Party over a formal cooperation agreement that could see a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament.The deal could see Greens MSPs becoming ministers in what Ms Sturgeon described as a “potentially ground-breaking” move.In a statement to the Scottish parliament, the first minister said: “I can confirm that the Scottish government and the Scottish Green Party will enter structured talks, supported by the civil service, with a view to reaching – if we can – a formal cooperation agreement.“As we embark on this process, we are setting no limits...