Wichita Wind Surge set season highs in 14-1 win over Springfield

 14 days ago
Following a loss Tuesday night, the Wind Surge offense rebounded in a big way tonight with a massive 14-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. Starter Cole Sands, who continues his streak of appearances without a decision, came out dealing. He started the night by striking out five of his first six outs and walking two. He would finish the night with four innings pitched, one hit, three walks, and six strikeouts.

