Wichita Wind Surge set season highs in 14-1 win over Springfield

The Wind Surge sputter offensively as the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the Saint Louis Cardinals, win Friday night’s game 5-2 from Riverfront Stadium. Starter Austin Schulfer struggled early, as have other Surge pitchers during this homestand. He allowed six hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, however he would allow only one earned run. A pair of RBI singles hurt him in the second, and a crucial error allowed another to score in the top of the third. Schulfer would finish with three strikeouts and two walks.