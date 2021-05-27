Rumors of G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Signature Shoe Surface

Nike has yet another offering of the Dunk Low to share with their massive fan base that combines pink and grey. Nike’s Dunk Low collection has never been bigger than what we’re about to see for the rest of this year. While the silhouette has been busy in the past, the sneaker has somehow become even more popular with dozens of new renditions releasing on a monthly basis. This offering arrives in the same leather makeover we all love with a color combination of pink and grey throughout. While pink covers the toes, panelings, and ankles, grey swoons in quickly on the overlay system which is complemented perfectly by a white Nike Swoosh logo. To finish off the design, a white rubber midsole and a grey outsole finish off the new rendition.