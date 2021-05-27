Cancel
Rumors of G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Signature Shoe Surface

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of the PEACEMINUSONE x Air Force 1 “Para-Noise 2.0,” we are now learning about the potential arrival of G-Dragon‘s. According to sneaker insider PY_RATES™️, the BIG BANG leader has been working on what is currently being known as the ” PEACEMINUSONE x Nike KWONDO1.” Although no imagery has surfaced, rumors are noting that the shoe will come in a “Triple White” colorway and is expected to feature artful elements. Early release details include pricing at $180 USD and a rough holiday season release time frame.

