How Can We Interpret God’s Voice from Our Own?

“And after six days Jesus taketh Peter, James, and John his brother and brought them up into a high mountain apart, and was transfigured before them: and His face did shine as the sun, and His raiment was white as the light. And behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elijah talking with Him. Then answered Peter, and said unto Jesus, Lord it is good for us to be here: if Thou will, let us make here three tabernacles; one for Thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elijah. While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye Him. And when the disciples heard it, they fell on their face, and were sore afraid.”