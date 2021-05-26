WD Black SSD for Xbox and PS5, plus new SanDisk Professional line, drive into 2021
At its annual storage launchapalooza, Western Digital on Wednesday announced several new products in its gaming-focused WD Black line as well as a new brand, SanDisk Professional, which will house its G Technology drives, launching with several new products. Notably, for those of us dearly missing an updated model of the Lexar Professional Workflow HR1 card-reader hub, WD gifts us with a modern model of its own.