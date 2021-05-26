Cancel
Soccer

Antonio Conte: Inter Milan part company with title-winning manager

By administration
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has left his role as Inter Milan manager – three weeks after leading the club to a first Serie A title in 11 years. The 51-year-old Italian spent two years in charge of Inter and had one year remaining on his contract. In a statement, Inter thanked Conte...

Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan great Brehme 'very happy' for Conte after title triumph

Inter Milan great Andy Brehme is delighted for his club after winning the Scudetto. Inter were confirmed champions this week. “I'm obviously very happy for (Antonio) Conte and the team," Inter's former defender Brehme told FanPage.it on Thursday. “They really deserved the Scudetto. “I have a feeling that this Inter...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte happy Pinamonti struck in thrashing of Sampdoria

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was delighted with their 5-1 rout of Sampdoria. Inter won 5-1 at San Siro, with goals from Alexis Sanchez (2), Roberto Gagliardini, Lautaro Martinez and Andrea Pinamonti. “There is immense satisfaction for me and the players, for all those who contributed to this. Inter hadn't...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons to believe Antonio Conte to Tottenham rumours

Rumours out of Italy have Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte pegged as a possibility to be named as Tottenham’s next manager. Let the rumour sink in for a while. You’ll find it becomes more feasible with time. Or maybe it doesn’t. Yes, there are a lot of reasons this rumour will probably fizzle out in a week or so, but there is also merit in the speculation.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Arsenal next? How each ‘big six’ club last fared in a season out of Europe

Arsenal‘s Europa League semi-final defeat to Unai Emery’s Villarreal ensured that they’ll be without silverware this season. Not only that, but they’re facing the prospect of failing to qualify for European competition for the first time in over 25 years, something that their big-name Premier League rivals – including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United – have had to deal with much more recently.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte expects a competitive Roma

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte expects Roma to be competitive in tonight's meeting. Conte said he expects a Roma who have "no intention" of giving up, despite sitting seventh in Serie A. “Roma are an excellent team, so we expect a team that want to finish the season in the...
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.