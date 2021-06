Carrie Ann Inaba and her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, appear to be giving love a second chance. After The Talk cohost announced last month that she and Fabien had ended their relationship following months of dating, it looks like the two have since rekindled their romance. This week, the Dancing with the Stars judge shared two new Instagram pictures of herself and Fabien embracing, which Carrie Ann captioned, "❤️🙏🏼." According to Fabien’s Instagram Story, they spent the day together with horses.