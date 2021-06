Chelsea are up against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday (on CBS and Paramount+) for the opportunity to win their second title in their third appearance. Manager Thomas Tuchel arrived in January and has immediately steered the Blues to UCL qualification via the Premier League, the FA Cup final and this UCL final. The German has not even had time to made his own adjustments to the squad, having inherited his current group from former boss Frank Lampard instead -- a squad assembled at high cost in no small part thanks to the deep pockets of owner Roman Abramovich.