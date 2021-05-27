Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

All That Glitters is Gold with There Goes Lo's Repurposed Gucci, Dior and LV Charms

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps it’s not in your cards, credit cards that is, to splurge on that Louis Vuitton Flower Pendant Necklace, but local e-boutique There Goes Lo works a little magic so that you can thriftily procure high fashion name pieces without taking a trip to NYC’s Canal Street or going beyond your budget. Vintage designer charms are sourced, then There Goes Lo will recycle and renew the charms to become unique pieces that shine with new life. All pieces in its LUXE Collection are refurbished or repurposed from 100% authentic luxury designer pieces that are now limited editions put on chunky paperclip or dainty gold chains. Whether the DIOR Charm Necklace, the Vintage LV Lock & Key Necklace or the Gucci Bamboo Tassel Necklace, “Our goal for this collection is to give everyone luxury for less while recirculating and updating pieces that otherwise would be discarded.” Prices range from $55-$180 and have limited quantities for sale.

www.srqmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#The Dior Charm Necklace#There#Luxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Watch the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Live

It’s Travis Scott’s (Astro)world, and we’re just living in it. The rapper is on fire lately: he was recently honored at the Parsons Benefit in New York City, his latest album Utopia is set to be released soon, he was just featured in the second issue of the Bottega Veneta zine, and he looks to be back with Kylie Jenner. On top of all that, Scott and Dior have collaborated on Dior’s latest men’s summer 2022 collection set to be unveiled on June 25.
Designers & Collectionscpp-luxury.com

DIOR Men’s to launch collaboration with Japanese brand Sacai

Dior and Japanese luxury brand Sacai have revealed a co-branded collection. The men’s capsule collection represents a fusion of the identities and cultures of the French and Japanese houses, between Dior men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and Chitose Abe of the Japanese brand Sacai. The garments amalgamate Dior’s tailoring with...
you.co.uk

This bag is the perfect Dior Book Tote dupe and it’s a fraction of the price

Designer bags are still a highly covetable buy for many of us looking to own a piece of high-end fashion. But it goes without saying that these pieces come at a cost, and it’s usually not one the average Brit can justify. Dior’s stunning Book Tote, for example, will set you back an eye-watering £2,400, which isn’t within reach for most of us.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Isabel Marant’s Most Famous Sneaker Is Back, Aritzia Forays Into Menswear, News From Gucci, Burberry, Dior, And More!

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.
Designers & CollectionsOne Green Planet

Gucci’s New Vegan Sneaker

Gucci introduced a new vegan sneaker option recently, Fashion United UK announced. The brand’s debut fits into its overall sustainability strategy. The company’s new sneakers fit into the Rhyton and New Ace line and are made from Demetra, a new material made by the brand. According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Demetra is made from “77 percent plant-based raw materials,” including “bio-based polyurethane.” Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s CEO and president, told WWD that “Demetra is a new category of material that encapsulates Gucci’s quality and aesthetic standards with our desire to innovate, leveraging our traditional skills and know-how to create for an evolving future.”
Designers & Collectionsjingdaily.com

What Luxury Can Learn From Gucci’s Green Playbook

What Happened: Kering’s star brand is shining brightly on the sustainability front. On June 17, Gucci launched a new luxury leather alternative called Demetra, an animal-free material that contains more than 77 percent plant-based materials such as wood pulp and bio-based polyurethane. To demonstrate its durability and high quality, the Italian house will use Demetra to create vegan versions of its New Ace, Rhyton, and Basket sneakers. In addition, it will make this material available to other fashion names starting with its own sister brands, ultimately paving the way for a cleaner, cruelty-free industry.
Vogue

“Either We All Win Or We All Lose” – Read Gucci’s Powerful Message To The Fashion Industry

From hacking Balenciaga for its 100th-anniversary collection to launching a new homeware line, whatever Gucci does, the world sits up and pays attention. And with the Italian fashion house now officially the most popular luxury brand among gen-Z consumers – which also happens to be the demographic that’s most concerned about a company’s values – Gucci doesn’t take its status as a megabrand lightly.
Designers & Collectionsprestigeonline.com

A peek at Dior’s ultra-colourful Fall 2021 campaign

Neon hues, playful designs and leopard print are the highlights of the season for Dior. Brimming with pop energy, the Dior Fall 2021 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri is revealed in ultra-colourful images by photographer Brigitte Nedermair. Models Steinberg, Sculy Mejia, Jits Bootsma, and Kayako Higuchi front the campaign. They are seen posing against neon and yellow backdrops wearing playful designs.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Track Pants, Togas and a Twist on Bjork's Swan Dress: Dior Cruise 2022 Had it All

Out of the many, many fashion show livestreams I've taken in over the past year, Dior Cruise 2022 might've had the most captivating setting. Under the dark, open, Grecian sky, with temples of the Acropolis in the background, the massive Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece was set up with a long row of lit torches and a live orchestra featuring the Greek singer Eleni Poulou. Cinematically spotlit models slowly circled the track-turned-runway for a 30-minute show that felt dramatic and ceremonial, culminating in an over-the-top fireworks display.
Bal Harbour, FLoceandrive.com

Ocean Drive Celebrates the Re-opening of Gucci's New Boutique

Modern Luxury celebrated the re-opening of Gucci's new boutique at the Bal Harbour Shops, part of the brand's expanding South Florida presence. Modern Luxury Fashion Director and VP of Creative James Aguiar and Ocean Drive Editor in Chief Paige Mastrandrea hosted a VIP group of guests for a private shopping experience, where attendees took in the boutique's new eye-catching elements that expertly blend romanticism with traditional modern accent finishes. After, the group enjoyed an exquisite meal at the famed Chef Thomas Keller's restaurant, The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Dior’s 2020 Cruise Collection Is The Ideal Vacation Wardrobe

For thousands of years, Greece has served as a cultural center and a destination full of life and energy. As the locale for Dior’s Cruise 2022 show, it set the tone for a romantic return to form for Maria Grazia Chiuri. The creative director often looks back to past eras as a direct source of inspiration, and Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium served as a dramatic backdrop to a collection that touched on everything from classical statues and surrealist art to modern sportswear. The season’s direct inspiration came from a set of 1951 photos taken of a Dior Haute Couture collection near the Parthenon.
MakeupVogue

Dior’s Pearl Eye Make-Up Is The Ultimate Summer Beauty Statement

Tonight inside the iconic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Maria Grazia Chiuri helped the world get into the spirit of the forthcoming Olympic Games and unveiled Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection. Drawing from its ancient surroundings, the collection reimagined traditional Grecian dress through a decidedly modern, sportif lens. “Sport is movement, sport is freedom," Chiuri told Vogue ahead of the show. Echoing the mash-up of classic and modern seen between the diaphanous, draped white dresses and boldly printed activewear sets and sneakers was the show’s embellished beauty look, which hinged on pearls — and lots of them.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Dad Trainers Are Back On The Agenda, Thanks To Dior’s New Normcore Kicks

The go-anywhere, totally foolproof dress and trainers combo has been part of the cool girl’s guide to summer style for some time. The Scandis did it first. “In Copenhagen we don’t overthink it,” Ganni creative director and general dictator of trends Ditte Reffstrup once told British Vogue. “You put sneakers on for a night out on the dancefloor and don’t really apply general rules to dressing up.” We’ve witnessed her hold court on the karaoke mic with her cohort of Ganni girls all wearing peppy, offbeat dresses and lace-ups, before hopping on their bikes down the canal path home. “Uncomfortable stuff doesn’t look cool and effortless,” maintains Ditte.
Refinery29

Dior’s New Collection Makes A Case For Pairing Gowns With Sneakers

Last week, a New York Times article celebrated the return of high heels after a year of slippers and sneakers. But Dior’s latest collection screams, “Not so fast!”. On Thursday, the Parisian house debuted its Cruise 2022 collection full of ethereal gowns with futuristic sneakers, showing that glamour and comfort can maybe — just maybe — go together post-quarantine.
Beauty & Fashion101 WIXX

Miley Cyrus is the new face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume

Lady Gaga may be starring in a movie about Gucci, but Miley Cyrus has just been tapped to star in the fashion house’s newest beauty campaign. “It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum,” Miley announced on Instagram. “@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations, which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Gucci’s New Animal-Free Luxury Material is a ‘Shoe’-In

Gucci unveiled Thursday a new animal-free luxury material that it says melds quality, softness, durability and scalability with an “eco-friendly ethos.” The culmination of two years of in-house research and development, Demetra contains upward of 77 percent plant-based materials, including viscose and wood pulp from sustainably managed forests and bio-based polyurethane derived from genetically unmodified…
Wallpaper*

Are these Gucci’s most sustainable sneakers yet?

Brands have hit the ground running when it comes to ecological material innovation, presenting fabrics that are not derived from animal products and are petroleum free. Take Hermès, which in March 2021 presented the prototype of its ‘Victoria’ travel bag, crafted from a mushroom-based leather called Slyvania, created in collaboration with Californian start-up MycoWorks. Or Allbirds, which in February 2021, announced investment in Natural Fiber Welding Inc, an American company offering a plant-derived alternative to leather.