Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget
SALISBURY — City council members met Wednesday for a called meeting to discuss expense changes and options for funding additional items. To equalize revenues and expenses, City Manager Lane Bailey has proposed the city use more than $1 million from the general fund's fund balance, which acts partially as a savings account, particularly since the city saw a nearly $1.5 million surplus in the current fiscal year.