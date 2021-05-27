Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Laurel to the Rowan County Economic Development Commission for creating a tool to pull job listings from across the internet into one portal for local job seekers. The portal, available at rowanedc.com/work-in-rowan, was made possible by donations to the Forward Rowan campaign by Johnson Concrete Products and the Salisbury Rowan Community Foundation. Local newspapers (in print and online) have been the best ways to advertise local jobs to local people for decades, particularly when there’s a large number of openings, but employers decided years ago to mostly rely on national and international websites to look for recruits. That’s why a website like the EDC’s jobs portal is needed. It constantly scans publicly posted job listings on sites such as LinkedIn and Indeed and aggregates them in one place. With seemingly more job openings than applicants, it’s particularly good for job seekers who are hoping to stay close to home for their next gig.