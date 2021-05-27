Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — City council members met Wednesday for a called meeting to discuss expense changes and options for funding additional items. To equalize revenues and expenses, City Manager Lane Bailey has proposed the city use more than $1 million from the general fund’s fund balance, which acts partially as a savings account, particularly since the city saw a nearly $1.5 million surplus in the current fiscal year.

