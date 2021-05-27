T.I. & Tiny Drama: Sabrina Peterson Suggests She Will Drop Lawsuit
The friendship between T.I., Tiny, and Sabrina Peterson was once a close bond, but we all watched in real-time as their relationship dissolved. Months ago, Peterson appeared online with scathing accusations against the Hip Hop couple, alleging the T.I. pulled a gun on her, and later, Peterson began gathering stories from women who allegedly had sexual encounters with both T.I. and Tiny. Soon, Peterson was spearheading a movement that resulted in a reported two dozen women making allegations of drugging, rape, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct.www.hotnewhiphop.com