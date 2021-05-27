T.I. & Tiny Drama: Sabrina Peterson Suggests She Will Drop Lawsuit

He shared his thoughts regarding the sexual assault allegations that currently plague him and his wife on his track "What It's Come To," and now T.I. seems to address his legal woes from the pulpit. A global audience has witnessed as the increasing allegations against T.I. and Tiny has given the music world pause. T.I. and Tiny are known as Atlanta royalty and social justice advocates, but it's been reported that two dozen women have accused them of drugging, rape, sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct. The pair of artists have continued to deny the accusations and on "What It's Come To," T.I. rapped that he would exhaust all legal avenues to avenge his name.