Amherst, MA

#ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge

amherstma.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakin Humane Society wants to inspire you to get moving this May with our #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge. We encourage you to bring your furry companion along, or get active in their honor. That’s right, “we Dakin Dare you!” Whether you plan to walk, run, bike ride, or snuggle your cat (yes, that's an activity!) you'll be making a difference for animals. By participating you will be part of a virtual movement of animal lovers supporting health and happiness together while raising critical funds to support the animals and programs of Dakin.

www.amherstma.gov
