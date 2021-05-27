Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Narrows, VA

Narrows’ Smith, Bowman earn 1st team All-Class 1

By Staff report
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 13 days ago

NARROWS, Va. — Two veterans of Narrows High School’s Spring 2021 Pioneer District champion football team have been accorded All-Class 1 first team All-State status, according to the results of recent coaches balloting.

Hunter Smith, a senior tackle who anchored the front of an offense that averaged 46.4 points per game during the regular season, was named first team at offensive tackle.

Senior Reid Bowman, who was named Region 1C Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team selection at linebacker.

Green Wave offensive lineman Benjamin Clemmons was a second-team pick as an offensive lineman.

Honorable mention selections from Narrows included Logan Green (wide receiver), Derek Johnston (defensive back) and Jake Robertson (defensive all-purpose).

All-Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year was Riverheads’ Zac Smiley and Defensive Player of the Year was Riverheads’ Isaiah Dunlap.

Robert Casto of Riverheads was named Class 1 Coach of the Year.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
172
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Narrows, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#First Team#American Football#Senior Football#Team Player#Narrows High School#Pioneer District#Green Wave#Senior Reid Bowman#All State Status#Defensive Player#Linebacker#Game#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Virginia StateTotal Motorcycle

Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington Virginia Results

It was a solid day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Craig DeLong and Trevor Bollinger, who came away with 5-6 finishes in the NE Pro1 division at Sunday’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro in Arrington, Virginia. With light rain steadily falling throughout the day, Round 3 of the 2021...