Narrows’ Smith, Bowman earn 1st team All-Class 1

NARROWS, Va. — Two veterans of Narrows High School’s Spring 2021 Pioneer District champion football team have been accorded All-Class 1 first team All-State status, according to the results of recent coaches balloting.

Hunter Smith, a senior tackle who anchored the front of an offense that averaged 46.4 points per game during the regular season, was named first team at offensive tackle.

Senior Reid Bowman, who was named Region 1C Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team selection at linebacker.

Green Wave offensive lineman Benjamin Clemmons was a second-team pick as an offensive lineman.

Honorable mention selections from Narrows included Logan Green (wide receiver), Derek Johnston (defensive back) and Jake Robertson (defensive all-purpose).

All-Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year was Riverheads’ Zac Smiley and Defensive Player of the Year was Riverheads’ Isaiah Dunlap.

Robert Casto of Riverheads was named Class 1 Coach of the Year.