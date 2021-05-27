Takashi Murakami Crafts Hydrangea-Shaped Flower Cookies

MM6 is usually pretty reverent to the work of its founder Martin Margiela, but for resort 2022, the design team found a new sort-of-muse in the French Surrealists. (To be fair, Breton, Dalí, Schiap, et al. were probably on Martin’s moodboards too, having been the first to turn shoes into hats and hair into coats.) So a bit of history first: In the late 1910s or early 1920s, depending on whose account you believe, André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, and some artist friends devised a game called Cadavres Exquis. The premise is simple: Fold a piece of paper into four segments, each artist makes a drawing on the first quarter and extends the lines of their work just a smidge past the second fold. The papers are passed around, with previous drawings folded down to be hidden from the new artist, until you get to the end of the sheet. The result is a collaborative illustration fusing multiple creative styles, often somewhere between fantasy, horror, comedy, and irony.