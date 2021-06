Brewers place Tyrone Taylor 10-day injured list with right shoulder strain, per The Athletic’s Will Sammon. Tim Lopes has been recalled from Triple-A. Taylor himself has been a key injury replacement for the Brewers this season. Their four-man first team of Christian Yelich, Jackie Bradley Jr., Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia have dealt with a variety of injuries this season. Ultimately, Taylor has played a role at each outfield spot, accounting for 4 percent of the playing time in left, 5 percent in center and 3 percent in right. The 27-year-old is generally regarded as a strong defender, but he’s also posted a 111 wRC+ in exactly 100 plate appearances.