Almost All Unit 5 Students Headed Back to Classrooms This Fall
Unit 5 is anticipating next year to look a lot more like a regular school year. But that may not be good news for all families. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said a resolution passed last week by the Illinois State Board of Education directs schools to resume full in-person learning in the fall. That means the vast majority of students will be expected to return to the classroom, leaving very limited options for remote learning.www.wglt.org