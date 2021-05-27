Cancel
Illinois State

Almost All Unit 5 Students Headed Back to Classrooms This Fall

By WGLT
wglt.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnit 5 is anticipating next year to look a lot more like a regular school year. But that may not be good news for all families. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said a resolution passed last week by the Illinois State Board of Education directs schools to resume full in-person learning in the fall. That means the vast majority of students will be expected to return to the classroom, leaving very limited options for remote learning.

