Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) is adding more on-campus seats for the fall semester as COVID transmission rates continue to decrease. “On-campus courses have been filling more quickly than our online courses, which sends a strong signal that students are ready to get back to normal,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Celebrating graduation on campus in May in front of thousands of smiling faces provided us all with energy, enthusiasm and excitement for a broader return. I cannot wait to see our classrooms filled again.”