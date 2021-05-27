JJ Hadley seeks economic development license

Barratt Homes is undertaking public consultation on a development of about 285 houses at site in South Yorkshire.The proposed development on land off Far Field, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, would comprise two-, three- and four-bed homes, along with publicly accessible open space and a children’s play area. The homes will be primarily two-storeys in height offering a combination of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties with vehicle access from Doncaster Road.The proposals are expected to contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. The site was allocated as a housing site in the council’s Local Plan process. Barratt Homes has sent out leaflets and feedback forms to residents and launched a dedicated website where people can view the plans and have their say. Further information can be found at www.barratthomes-wath.co.uk.