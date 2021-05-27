Cancel
JJ Hadley seeks economic development license

Mirror
 2021-05-27

The owner of downtown pizza restaurant JJ Hadley & Sons Brewery has asked City Council for permission to apply for an “economic development” liquor license, to eliminate restrictions that have scuttled some business opportunities. Council members seem willing to comply, and the city solicitor will prepare a resolution for them...

www.altoonamirror.com
Alpharetta, GAappenmedia.com

Alpharetta extends search for economic development director

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At a June 15 Alpharetta Development Authority meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard announced an extended search for a new full-time director of Economic Development. The city has enlisted the help of recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources, and will launch the search within the next week, Drinkard...
PoliticsDavis Enterprise

City seeks ideas and partners for new sports facilities

The city’s efforts to improve the quantity and quality of its sports facilities continued Tuesday with the City Council authorizing solicitation of ideas to do exactly that. The Request for Expressions of Interest will determine whether there are other entities interested in partnering with the city on developing and funding new sports facilities.
Bridgeport, WVMetro News

Justice attends economic development announcements in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday visited two facilities in northern West Virginia to mark economic projects impacting the region. Public officials and North Central West Virginia Airport leaders broke ground on a development project consisting of 140 acres of flat property. Crews will excavate three million cubic...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

City Updates Residents on Rental Assistance and Eviction Moratorium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The City of New Orleans updated residents on the Rental Assistance Program. The CDC announced an extension of the eviction moratorium program through July 31, 2021. The City has received $11.6 million in funding directly from the U.S. Treasury to fund the program. A second...
Trafficnjfuture.org

Ensuring Equity in Transit-Oriented Development

State leaders are embracing the concept of transit-oriented development (TOD), which encourages residential and commercial development to locate within walking distance of public transit stations, enabling residents to complete some or all of their trips without a car. The private sector also recognizes the demand for housing in transit-accessible towns. But with transit-adjacent neighborhoods being a limited commodity, how do we make sure the option of living near transit is available to everyone?
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Public consultation launched on 285-home development

Barratt Homes is undertaking public consultation on a development of about 285 houses at site in South Yorkshire.The proposed development on land off Far Field, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, would comprise two-, three- and four-bed homes, along with publicly accessible open space and a children’s play area. The homes will be primarily two-storeys in height offering a combination of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties with vehicle access from Doncaster Road.The proposals are expected to contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. The site was allocated as a housing site in the council’s Local Plan process. Barratt Homes has sent out leaflets and feedback forms to residents and launched a dedicated website where people can view the plans and have their say. Further information can be found at www.barratthomes-wath.co.uk.
Port Angeles, WAcityofpa.us

UPDATE: 2018 Building Code Transition Form Requirement

The City of Port Angeles will adopt the 2018 International Code Council Building Codes and Washington State code on February 1, 2021. Implementation of these codes experienced many delays over the last year. Due to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the recent extension to July 1, 2021, and then the retraction of this extension by Governor Inslee, the City is aware there are projects which have been in the development phase for several months that may have experienced significant delays due to implementation uncertainty.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Garbage collection contract sparks controversy

The Bayonne City Council has awarded a $4,094,712.50 garbage collection contract to A + L Disposal LLC that will run until 2023. A + L Disposal was awarded an emergency contract in January, pending a fulltime contract. The city can extend the contract for two more years, bringing the total...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Scranton eyes citywide strategic economic development plan

SCRANTON — Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti plans to devise a citywide approach to economic development. Her administration recently issued public notices in The Times-Tribune of a request for proposals, called an RFP, from firms interested in creating a “strategic economic development plan.” Six firms met Thursday’s deadline to submit proposals.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

City To Offer Rent, Water Bill Help To Residents

Benton Harbor City Commissioners have signed off on a program to help residents who are struggling with rent and water bills. At a Monday meeting, the commission approved spending $600,000 for rent assistance and $300,000 for water assistance. All of that money comes from the federal government as a result of the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city has so far received about $4.9 million of $9.8 million of expected federal COVID aid. He later said the city has seen revenues down during the pandemic.
Des Moines, IASioux City Journal

Hansen appointed to economic development board

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Representative Steve Hansen has been appointed to the Economic Development Authority Board in the Iowa House of Representatives. Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst announced the appointment. “Representative Steve Hansen’s previous time in the Legislature coupled with a lifetime of service to Iowans make his...
Politicsbizjournals

City of Kettering hires new economic development manager

The city of Kettering has hired a new leader for its economic development department. On Thursday, the city welcomed Amy Schrimpf as its new economic development manager. Schrimpf succeeds Gregg Gorsuch, who recently retired. In her role as economic development manager, Schrimpf will manage Kettering's economic development programs to attract...
Politicsmidnorthmonitor.com

Magnetawan leaving economic development organization

Magnetawan council is giving notice it’s not going to continue partnering with an economic development group in Almaguin. The Almaguin Community Economic Development (ACED) receives senior government money to operate, in addition to annual funding from member communities. Magnetawan council exercised its right to give one year’s notice it is...
PoliticsInside Indiana Business

Gibson County Economic Development Makes Promotion

The Gibson County Economic Development Corporation has promoted Tami Muckerheide to president/chief executive officer. She joined the Corporation in 2017 as vice president and previously served as executive director of the Gibson County Community Foundation. Muckerheide holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University.
Highland County, VAalleghenymountainradio.org

Highland County Economic Development Authority June Meeting

The Highland County Economic Development Authority held it’s monthly meeting June 21st. As part of the Treasurer’s report, the EDA’s Economic Development Officer, Betty Mitchell, reported that the income from the transient occupancy tax is almost double from this time last year. The county’s transient occupancy tax is 5% and that money must be used for tourism and marketing and it goes to the Tourism Council. The county gives it’s entire 5% to the Tourism Council and the town of Monterey gives 2% to the Tourism Council and uses 3% for its own tourism initiatives.
Raleigh, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Five economic developers receive certification

RALEIGH — Five NCEDA members have been awarded the North Carolina Certified Economic Developer designation. NCEDA President Randall Johnson joined Past Presidents Patricia Mitchell and Charles Hayes in presenting the program’s inaugural class at NCEDA’s Annual Meeting on June 10. The class included:. • Cathy Barr, Director of Ashe County...