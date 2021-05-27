Cancel
Madison County, GA

Head of the class: Vu, Mullis are 2021 MCHS valedictorian, salutatorian

By Margie Richards margie@mainstreetnews.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen Madison County High School’s 2021 graduates march onto the football field Saturday morning, they’ll be led by two proud former Ila Gators. Valedictorian Teresa Vu and Salutatorian Macy Mullis both both came up through the county school system, both beginning their education at Ila Elementary. “We’re proud to be...

